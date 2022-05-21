Former Mansfield Town defender Ryan Tafazoli suffers play-off final heartbreak with Wycombe Wanderers

Former Mansfield Town defender Ryan Tafazolli was on the losing side after Sunderland beat Wycombe Wanderers to win the League One play-off final.

Tafazoli, who left Stags in 2016 to join Peterborough United, was on the losing side as the Chairboys slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Sunderland.

The London-born defender played 109 times for Mansfield and won three end-of-season awards at the end of the 2013/14 season despite having made only 24 appearances.

Tafazolli signed for then Championship club Wycombe Wanderers on 2 September 2020 after Hull City’s relegation to League One.

He could come up against his former side if Stags defeat Port Vale in next Saturday’s League Two play-off final.