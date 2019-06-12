Former Mansfield Town defender Kyle Howkins joins Newport County after release from West Brom

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Kyle Howkins of West Bromwich Albion battles for possession with Danny Rose of Mansfield Town during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Mansfield Town at The Hawthorns on August 28, 2018 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Former Mansfield Town loanee defender Kyle Howkins has signed for Stags’ play-off conquerors Newport County.

The towering 6ft 5ins centre half, 23, was released by West Brom and has signed a two-year deal with the Exiles.

Howkins showed great promise while at Stags in 2016/17 but was very unlucky.

He suffered a hamstring injury at the end of August and, on his return, was sent off.

Stags extended his loan spell to the end of the season but another injury saw him sidelined for two months as he ended the spell with 20 appearances, three of them off the bench, and no goals.

Howkins has also played on loan for Port Vale, Cambridge United, and Kidderminster.

“He’s a young, promising centre back who has the potential to play higher,” said Exiles boss Michael Flynn.

“Kyle is someone I’ve kept my eye on for almost two years and even tried signing him on loan in the past.”