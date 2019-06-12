Former Mansfield Town defender Kyle Howkins joins Newport County after release from West Brom

Former Mansfield Town loanee defender Kyle Howkins has signed for Stags’ play-off conquerors Newport County.

The towering 6ft 5ins centre half, 23, was released by West Brom and has signed a two-year deal with the Exiles.

Howkins showed great promise while at Stags in 2016/17 but was very unlucky.

He suffered a hamstring injury at the end of August and, on his return, was sent off.

Stags extended his loan spell to the end of the season but another injury saw him sidelined for two months as he ended the spell with 20 appearances, three of them off the bench, and no goals.

Howkins has also played on loan for Port Vale, Cambridge United, and Kidderminster.

“He’s a young, promising centre back who has the potential to play higher,” said Exiles boss Michael Flynn.

“Kyle is someone I’ve kept my eye on for almost two years and even tried signing him on loan in the past.”