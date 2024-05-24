Darrell Clarke has left his role as Cheltenham Town manager.

Former Mansfield Town defender Darrell Clarke has been installed as Barnsley’s new manager.

It means Mansfield-born Clarke will come face to face with Stags once again next season after last guiding his Port Vale side to victory over his hometown club in the 2022 League Two play-off final.

Clarke (47) takes up the role at Oakwell after stepping down from Cheltenham Town.

“I'm absolutely delighted and can’t wait to get started,” he told the Barnsley club website. “I’m proud to be managing this football club, I’m really looking forward to it. I didn’t need to be sold on the club, it’s got huge potential and I’m excited to get myself going and get the squad rebuilt and try to push on for a promotion challenge.”

Clarke started his career at Mansfield Town when he joined their youth set up at the age of just 10. He made his way through the ranks and was offered a professional contract at Field Mill by Andy King in 1995.