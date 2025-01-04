Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Mansfield Town captain James Perch has announced his retirement from playing football.

The 39-year-old has been with Ilkeston Town since September 2023, having been released by the Stags at the end of the previous season.

He was a regular with the Robins in his first season at the club, but injuries have limited his appearances this campaign.

Mansfield-born Perch began his career with Nottingham Forest, playing over 200 games for the Reds in the Championship and League One.

James Perch enjoyed a 22-year career as a footballer.

A move to Newcastle United followed, for whom he played over 60 times in the Premier League, helping them to a fifth-place finish in 2011/12, also then appearing for the Magpies in Europe the following season.

Successful spells with Wigan Athletic and QPR followed, before he saw out his EFL career with Scunthorpe United and then the Stags, playing over 90 times for the latter.

Posting on Instagram, Perch said: “I am very proud and honoured to have played for some amazing football clubs, with some great players and staff which have turned into lifelong friends.

"I’m so grateful for every minute I played and all the incredible experiences. Thank you to all the fans, my team mates, the clubs and my family for the support I’ve always been given.”

Ilkeston boss Ian Deakin said: “James is somebody that has been an absolute exemplary professional throughout his career and even with us at Ilkeston towards the end was no different.

"He is a true leader and a player that you can rely on and trust and I think it is a massive loss for us.

"He is moving onto the next chapter in his life now and we want to wish him all the best and thank him for all his efforts and his time in his 18 months with us. We wish him nothing but success and happiness for the future."