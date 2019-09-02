Former Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft back in football at crisis club Bolton Wanderers

Former Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft is back in football with a mammoth task ahead as he takes up a post as assistant manager to new boss Keith Hill at crisis-torn Bolton Wanderers this week.

The pair watched the Trotters lose 5-0 at Gillingham on Saturday, less than a week since the club was saved from liquidation, and know they need to move fast before tonight’s transfer deadline.

Flitcroft twice failed to get Mansfield Town over the promotion line over the last two seasons, costing him his job, though Stags fans remain split as to whether they feel he should still be at the helm this season.

Hill and Flitcroft are both Bolton-born and have worked together before at Barnsley and Rochdale.

Hill said: “It is an absolute privilege to become the manager of such a big club like Bolton Wanderers.’

“David and I are extremely grateful for the opportunity to manage our hometown club.’

“My first job is to recruit a number of players ahead of Monday’s deadline.’

“The young lads have done really well and worn their heart on their sleeve and we’re not looking to replace them, but they need help and we need to strengthen the squad.”

Bottom-placed Bolton began the new season with a 12 points deduction for going into administration and have picked up just one points in their first five games.