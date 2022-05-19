Glover finished last season as assistant-manager at AFC Rushden & Diamonds having come into Hayden Road along with another ex-Stag boss Andy Burgess.

The 52-year-old, who played in the 1991 FA Cup final for Nottingham Forest and also featured for the likes of Port Vale, Rotherham United and Macclesfield Town during his playing career, has held assistant-manager roles at Stags and Peterborough United in the past.

Glover worked at Mansfield under manager John Dempster, joining in May 2019, but gone by January 2020 soon after dempster’s sacking.

New job for former Stags assistant manager Lee Glover.

He also had a stint as manager at Corby Town in the early 2000s before going on to manage at Grantham Town.