Former Mansfield Town and Peterborough United manager Steve Evans sacked by Rotherham United after Crawley Town hammering
It caps a season of failure from Rotherham who went into the season as one of the pre-season promotion favourites following a complete overhaul of the playing squad under Evans.
Evans had come under fire from fans after a seventh loss in 11 games for leaves Rotherham 16th in the table.
Evans managed was appointed manager of Mansfield on 16 November 2016 to replacing Adam Murray. He resigned on 27 February 2018, saying he wanted to go and work in China, before being named Peterborough United’s new manager the following day.
The Millers said in a statement: "Rotherham United can confirm that, following a meeting between the chairman and manager this morning, the club have parted company with first-team manager Steve Evans with immediate effect."
Matt Hamshaw, who played for Stags between 2006 and 2008, has been placed in interim charge until the end of the season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.