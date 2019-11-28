Former Leicester striker to lead Stags’ new programme

Former Leicester City striker Tommy Wright has joined Mansfield Town to lead their Elite Football Development Programme, based at Brooksby Melton College.

The course, which begins in September 2020, will mark the start of the next chapter in the Mansfield Town and Brooksby Melton College partnership and trials will take place for young hopefuls next month.

Wright, a former England Youth international, made his professional debut as a 17-year-old for Leicester City in the Premier League and, after relegation, helped them to a quick return with promotion in 2002/03.

He went onto enjoy 12 years as a professional footballer, representing teams such as Barnsley, Brentford, Blackpool and Aberdeen before entering management at the age of 29 with Corby Town, Nuneaton Borough and Darlington.

During his six years of management he helped produce three England C internationals, transferred five players into professional football and also handed out 48 first team debuts to 16-19-year-olds, emphasising his passion for youth development.

With a new and improved training, strength, conditioning and analysis schedule now in place, the programme gives aspiring young footballers an attractive platform to build on.

Trials for the programme will take place on Friday, 13th December (7pm-9pm) at Brooksby Melton College.

To register for a trial or to learn more about what the programme has in store, e-mail Tommy Wright on tawright@brooksbymelton.ac.uk.