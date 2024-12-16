Matt Taylor has been sacked by Bristol Rovers after a poor run of form.

The Gas, who last 2-0 at Birmingham at the weekend, have won only six out of 19 league games this season to leave them two points above the drop zone.

A club statement read: “Bristol Rovers FC can confirm that manager Matt Taylor and assistant manager Wayne Carlisle have been relieved of their first team duties.

"The club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Matt and Wayne for all their hard work during their time with Bristol Rovers, and we wish them both every success in their respective future careers,"

Taylor, 42, was appointed on 1 December last year on a three-and-a-half year deal and oversaw 10 wins as the club went on to finish 15th last season.

Taylor previously spent 13 months as manager of Rotherham United and led Exeter City to promotion to the third tier in 2021-22.

He was appointed at the Memorial Ground following the departure of former boss Joey Barton and a few months after Kuwaiti businessman Hussain AlSaeed purchased a majority stake in the club.

Coaches David Horseman and Lee Cattermole taking interim charge.

They join Northampton Town in the hunt for a manager to guide them to safety this seasom.