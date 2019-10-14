Former Chesterfield and Mansfield Town player Dion Donohue signs for Swindon Town

Former Chesterfield and Mansfield Town player Dion Donohue has joined League Two club Swindon Town.

The 26-year-old has signed a month-by-month deal with The Robins.

He started their match against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

The versatile midfielder played for Chesterfield between 2015 and 2017 before being sold to Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.

After two seasons at Pompey he joined The Stags on a two-year deal in July but only made one appearance in Carabao Cup tie against Morecambe after his contract was terminated for an 'alleged serious breach of club discipline'.