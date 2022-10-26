Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Northampton Town are doing their best to pull away from the pack.

But they are being pursued by a pack which sees just three points separating fourth-placed Mansfield from Carlisle United in tenth spot.

Stags have had a decent run of it over the last ten games, having won 50 per cent of their games, as they stake their promotion claim.

But how does Mansfield’s current form compare with every other team in the league? Here we have the answers, with each club’s record since matchday 6, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website

Every club’s actual league position is given in brackets.

1. Leyton Orient - 23pts (1st) 10 7 2 1 17:7 10 23

2. Stevenage - 22pts (2nd) 11 7 1 3 15:10 5 22

3. Swindon Town - 21pts (6th) 11 6 3 2 13:10 3 21

4. Northampton Town - 20pts (3rd) 11 6 2 3 17:10 7 20