Forest loanee keeper George Shelvey will challenge for first team place at Mansfield Town

Nigel Clough has signed two keepers in as many days for the Stags.

Shelvey signed yesterday on a season-long loan a day after the arrival of 21-year-old stopper Bishop from Manchester United.

“George is a young goalkeeper with a lot of potential,” said Stags manager Nigel Clough.“Seamus McDonagh, our goalkeeping coach, has worked with him before at Forest and speaks highly of him.“Being involved day-in-day-out with a good, League Two first team squad will only benefit his development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’ll probably start out as a number two goalkeeper but we want him to really push for the number one spot.“He’s not come here to sit on the bench. He’ll have some games in the EFL Trophy and fixtures like that.”

In recent seasons, Shelvey has been involved with the Reds’ first team squad in training and in their set-up on matchdays.