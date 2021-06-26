Forest loanee keeper George Shelvey will challenge for first team place at Mansfield Town
Mansfield Town expect teenage Forest goalkeeper George Shelvey to push fellow new arrival Nataan Bishop for the first team shirt.
Shelvey signed yesterday on a season-long loan a day after the arrival of 21-year-old stopper Bishop from Manchester United.
“George is a young goalkeeper with a lot of potential,” said Stags manager Nigel Clough.“Seamus McDonagh, our goalkeeping coach, has worked with him before at Forest and speaks highly of him.“Being involved day-in-day-out with a good, League Two first team squad will only benefit his development.
“He’ll probably start out as a number two goalkeeper but we want him to really push for the number one spot.“He’s not come here to sit on the bench. He’ll have some games in the EFL Trophy and fixtures like that.”
In recent seasons, Shelvey has been involved with the Reds’ first team squad in training and in their set-up on matchdays.
He was on the substitutes' bench for Forest's Emirates FA Cup tie at Chelsea last season before a short-term loan move to Truro City and made a number of appearances for the Southern League Premier Division South side before returning to The City Ground.