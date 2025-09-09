Forest loanee Jamie McDonnell can go all the way believes Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough after full Northern Ireland debut

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough believes young midfielder Jamie McDonnell is on course to go all the way to the Premier League if he continues his current development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old, on loan for the season from neighbours Nottingham Forest, was promoted to the full Northern Ireland squad and made a late substitute's appearance in the 3-1 defeat to Germany at the weekend while Stags were losing 2-0 at Wycome Wanderers and missing him.

“I just wish we would have had him on Saturday instead of him being away internationally – he was a huge miss,” said Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't think we'd have conceded that first goal had he been on the pitch.

Mansfield Town midfielder and now Northern Ireland international Jamie McDonnell - on course for the Premier League? Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We did everything we could to get the game off and thought we had a good case, but the EFL disagreed.

“But I am delighted for him and looking forward to him coming back in.

“We knew we didn't want to miss a player as important as Jamie and we don't want to play another game without him this season if we can help it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clough was delighted to see the youngster join the action against Germany.

“I had said to him he had a chance of getting on, but he said it would depend how the scoring went,” said the Stags boss.

“It wasn't the way they wanted it to go, but at 3-1 down with a few minutes to go it's a good opportunity to send a couple of youngsters on for debuts, which they did.

“It was a brilliant experience for him to not only get into the senior squad and just be around it, but to get out on the pitch and he deserves it as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he had stayed in the U21s squad he would probably have played two full games, but now he should be back ready and fresh to go on Saturday.”

As to the future, Clough believes big things lay ahead for McDonnell, saying: “He has enjoyed the experience with Northern Ireland.

“At 21 this is something he is looking to do in the next 10 years – improve the level he is playing at and go beyond us, probably into the Championship and then eventually to challenge in the Premier League with Forest.

“His international career alongside that will be important.

“He has stepped up here with us after a great season in League Two with Colchester last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now it's about can he maintain his level as he keeps moving up the pyramid?

“So far he has shown no signs of not being able to do that.”

Stags host Stevenage this weekend who have won five out of their last six League One games and Clough said: “Stevenage's start is no surprise to me – they were my tip as dark horses at the start of the season.

“The signings they've made have been spot on. Recruitment has been good and the shape they're playing has been very good and difficult to break down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You don't want to go 1-0 down to them as it is very difficult to get back into the game.

“They have been building. They were very good last year – not too far off.

“They are a good, solid, hard-working team.”