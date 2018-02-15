Forest head to Burton looking to stop the slide

Nottingham Forest travel to near neighbours Burton Albion this Saturday looking to stop their slide down the Championship table.

The Reds have won just one of their previous five matches and currently lurk too close to the bottom three for comfort in the standings.

Seven points separate Aitor Karanka’s men with third from bottom Barnsley, while Burton, under the management of ex-Red Nigel Clough, remain rock bottom. Three points for the Forest would certainly lift the mood around the City Ground and ease any fears of a relegation scrap similar to the one experienced last season.

With an extra week to work with the new recruits - all 10 brought in since the start of the year - Karanka will no doubt be looking to climb away from the lower mid table regions, starting at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

