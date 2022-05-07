Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards a proud man as his side clinch the title in thriller at Mansfield Town

The draw also secured play-offs for the Stags.

“To win a league title over 46 games is difficult,” said Edwards.

“Only four teams can do it at the start of every season out of 92. So to be one of those four is really special.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forest Green Rovers manager Rob Edwards

“I am just incredibly proud and pleased and proud of our performance, which I thought was excellent again today.

“We knew how tough a test coming to Mansfield would be, especially when they needed something from the game as well.

“But under a lot of pressure we delivered a really good performance.

“We fell behind twice and showed a lot of character to come back with a couple of really good goals and in the end it worked out really well for both clubs.”

He continued: “We went into the day needing help for the first time this season. But credit to Port Vale. And credit to Exeter too.

“We have had two really tough battles with them when we've played them and for it to go to goal difference shows how tight it was. They have been outstanding.

“But because we've been there all season long it just feels extra special. I am still in a bit of disbelief.

“Today was the cherry on the icing on the top of the cake.

“It was a dangerous game near the end as we needed to try to win it as at any point Exeter could have scored, so we took a few risks.”

Rovers now begin work for their first ever season at League One level and the tiny Gloucestershire club know how hard it will be.

“The work has already begun as we have known for a couple of weeks we were going to be in League One,” said Edwards.

“We will be the smallest club by miles in that league, but we will be competitive and give it everything.

“We are a good team with good players though there will probably be changes now we are going into a new league.

“We will keep a core of the group as best we can but it is inevitable there will be changes.

“Some lads have done brilliantly this season and may move on to, dare I say, bigger things. So some of the changes may be forced.