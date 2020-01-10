Forest Green Rovers boss Mark Cooper looks ahead to 'aggressive' Mansfield Town challenge

Mark Cooper says Forest Green Rovers will have to tackle Mansfield Town’s aggressive nature when the two sides lock horns at the One Call Stadium on Saturday.

Rovers boss Cooper, whose side sit just inside the League Two play-off picture ahead of kick-off, assessed the challenge which awaits his players, as they look for their first win of 2020.

Forest Green Rovers coach Mark Cooper ahead of kick-off against Mansfield Town. Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.

Cooper said: “First and foremost, they have good players throughout the squad.

“Obviously, they’ve brought in a new manager who will have a different way to the previous manager.

“So, that brings change in training methods, styles of play, whatever you want to call it, and it’ll take a while to get used to it.

“They’ve got some good players and they’re aggressive.

“They will try to get the ball in our box for certain and try to hurt us like that.

“All I know is if we play well and play like we are doing for large parts of the game, then I believe the goals will come.”