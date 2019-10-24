Forest Green melee was just ‘handbags’ insists Mansfield Town assistant boss Lee Glover after FA charge

Mansfield Town assistant boss Lee Glover insisted the melee at the end of last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Forest Green was nothing more than ‘handbags’ and was surprised the two clubs were in hot water with the FA.

The clubs have until 6pm tomorrow to answer the charge that they failed to ‘ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour’.

But Glovers said: “It was handbags. It was nothing really – let’s not over-react here.

“There were no punches being thrown or people trying to get other people in headlocks. Let’s play this down.

“Some lads had a word at the end of the game. We’d come back from two down and Forest Green would have been annoyed.

“The adrenalin was pumping as their lads know they had conceded from a winning position.”

He continued: “People get wound up. But I did not see any major violence, there certainly wasn’t an affray.

“There was a bit of a melee but nothing that I thought either club would be in trouble over.

“I see things go on on the pitch and things get blown up very quickly now.

“But they are human. They are emotional and there is a reaction.

“There might have been a difference of opinion. But the lads all shook hands in the tunnel, smiled and said fair enough. We all understand as we’ve all been there.”