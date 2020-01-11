Forest Green boss Mark Cooper backs Graham Coughlan to sort Mansfield Town mess out

Mark Cooper is backing Graham Coughlan to sort out the mess at Mansfield Town after his Forest Green side stole a late 4-3 win at the One Call Stadium today.

Stags have only won twice at home in the league all season, but the Forest Green boss said: “Mansfield have got some good players.

“Graham has come in as their new manager and I think he will do them a really good job.

“He will get them aggressive and organised and they will be really difficult to beat once he gets his own stamp on it.”

Stags let a 2-0 lead slip in a thriller and Aaron Collins sealed the win on 96 minutes.

“It's a good way to win as you know there's no way back for the opposition because it's that late,” said Cooper.

“We have been so strong defensively this year, then we now can't buy a clean sheet.

“But we scored four goals and three points is the main thing as we continue our quest to be the little village team trying to get into League One.”

Cooper was unhappy with some other chants by Rovers fans at 2-0 down.

“I have full belief in this squad of players and still want to add to it. It's about time some other people started believing in them,” he said.

“We were 2-0 down but never out of the game. We played some good football and had some great chances. Their keeper got man of the match which tells you the story.

“Sometimes you do find yourself down in the game and don't need the fans to start singing the manager out – it's embarrassing. Forest Green towards the top of League Two? Wake up and get a life!

“The majority of them are really good but a few of them are deluded and need to get behind the players.”

Stags are in 18th position and have only won two of their League two games at home all season.