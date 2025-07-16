Fans have been having their say on the best and worst match experiences in League One.placeholder image
Fans have been having their say on the best and worst match experiences in League One.

Football fans have rated this as the worst matchday they will experience in the 2025/26 League One season - where Mansfield Town, Blackpool, Bradford City, Cardiff City and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Jul 2025, 16:16 BST
Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in League One.

There’s seven new matchday experiences for fans to enjoy this season with trips to Cardiff, Plymouth, Luton, Bradford, Port Vale, Doncaster and AFC Wimbledon on the agenda.

Those stadiums will bring a variety of different experiences, with factors such as food, transport, parking, pubs and location helping fans decide on the quality of the matchday experience.

Some fans will have their favourite away days for very personal reasons and there’s no definitive answer. These are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League One according to ratings left by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars, running from best to worst.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite League One stadiums and why via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Stags news each day on our website, here.

4.7 (433 reviews)

1. AFC Wimbledon

4.7 (433 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
4.6 (982 reviews)

2. Leyton Orient

4.6 (982 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
4.5 (1,945 reviews)

3. Plymouth Argyle

4.5 (1,945 reviews) Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
4.5 (1,513 reviews)

4. Bradford City

4.5 (1,513 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBlackpoolBradford CityCardiff CityBradfordPort ValeDoncaster
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice