Football Club celebrates £5,000 donation from Persimmon Homes

A women’s and girls’ football club are celebrating after receiving a £5,000 donation from Persimmon Homes.

Woodhouse Colts, in Mansfield, was gifted the donation in April by the housebuilder after applying to its Community Champions initiative.

The money will go towards providing much-needed changing facilities at the club and improving access areas for supporters.

Persimmon Homes and Mansfield District Councillor Angie Jackson were welcomed to the club by chairwoman Donna Carden.

Councillor Angie Jackson said: “It was brilliant to attend Woodhouse Colts with Persimmon Homes and be shown around by Donna, the work they’re doing to get more women and girls involved in sport is fantastic.

“I look forward to seeing how this donation can help the club and I’m excited to see what they do next.”

Robbie Steel, Planning Manager for Nottingham region said: “We’re so pleased to support Woodhouse Colts FC with our donation.

“It’s fantastic to see the work they’re doing to improve sporting facilities for women and girls alike and we’re proud to help get more people into sport. We do hope this donation makes a difference and we look forward to watching the club succeed”.