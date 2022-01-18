Stags players leave the pitch after tonight's abandonment. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

It leaves frustrated Stags with another long midweek haul to fit into their already heavy schedule.

As the fog poured over the stadium referee Carl Brook decided to delay kick-off by 15 minutes.

After much debate it was decided to give it a go with signs that the fog was starting to lift.

Both sides wait on the pitch while the referee sees what happens with the fog. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Few fans could see much of the three minutes of action that there was, Jamille Matt intelligently testing Nathan Bishop from distance but the Stags keeper well placed.

However, the fog started to worsen and the referee called a halt to proceedings and spoke to both managers.

It was decided to wait for 10 minutes to see if visibility would improve again, but by now some fans were already making their way out.

The fog rolls in before kick-off tonight. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

At the end of that period, another discussion saw the sides agree to wait another 10 minutes, but it was no surprise when at the end of that and no improvement, the referee and managers Rob Edwards and Nigel Clough agreed to abandon the game.

The clubs will now look for a third date for the fixture after the original date before Christmas saw Forest Green unable to field a team due to a Covid outbreak.

Referee Carl Brook discusses the situation at Forest Green. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media