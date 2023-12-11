After two postponements, Clipstone roared back into action with an eventual 5-1 demolition of struggling Selston on Saturday, by Jim McIntosh.

Clipstone add to their tally on Saturday. Photos by Paul Neal.

The three points mean the Cobras remain in second place in UCL Division One, six points behind leaders Bourne Town.

The game went ahead after a morning pitch inspection and a blustery wind made conditions difficult for both sides, only in the last 20 minutes were Clipstone able to finally take advantage of their superiority.

Cobras assistant boss Ian Birtley said: “It’s always good to get a game on as we haven’t played for a few weeks.

“It was a game of two halves really. The conditions played a massive part in that game for us.

“In the first half we scored two good goals from wide areas, which is something we didn’t do against Clifton in the last game here.

“In the second half we were playing with the wind behind us and it made a big difference for us. Selston struggled to get out their half and we capitalised on it. And then players have come off the bench and scored goals for us.

“We try to utilise the squad. We’ve got 20 odd players training every week and it’s a competitive dressing room.

“People are disappointed not to play but it’s a squad game and the most important thing for us is the three points.

“Jack Gibb was excellent. His work rate was very good today and he got two good goals from his work rate so I’m very pleased. I thought Charlie Hardwick’s passing was excellent when he came off the bench.

“We’ve got to start hitting a bit of consistency now leading into an important period for us.”

Clipstone started well and showed their attacking intent in the first minute when Will Heather put pressure on Selston keeper Lewis Scott and forced him to concede a corner.

The Cobras’ pressure finally paid off after 10 minutes when Jack Gibb’s cross towards Tim Gregory was diverted into his own net by Selston defender Jake Payling.

However, the Cobras failed to build on their advantage and the visitors were back on equal terms in the 25th minute when Jordan Black scored from the penalty spot after Alex Hardman was fouled in the area.

Clipstone were back in front five minutes later when Gregory’s deep cross from the right found Gibb and his looping header went over Scott and found the top corner of the goal.

The Cobras then laid siege to the Selston goal for the remainder of the first half and missed several good opportunities to increase their lead.

Selston upped their tempo in the first 15 minutes of the second half and Charlie Dando in the Clipstone goal was the busier of the two keepers.

Just before the hour mark, the Cobras brought on Gareth Curtis and Charlie Hardwick as they attempted to regain control of the game and the former took only 10 minutes to make an impact when Gregory’s excellent cross went over Rio Koussabi and an unmarked Curtis headed home from eight yards.

Selston allowed their heads to drop after conceding and the home side dominated the rest of the game.

After Curtis and fellow substitute Ryan Ingram both missed good chances Gibb grabbed his second goal of the game in the 87th minute from close range after Scott had blocked his initial effort.

Curtis then scored his second goal in added time when the ball fell to him after a scramble in the box and he stabbed home from close range to complete a resounding victory.

Clipstone’s next game is away to Lutterworth Athletic on Saturday.