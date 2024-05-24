Left-back Louis Bonser, centre-back Lewis Warnaby, midfielder Tyler Whyle and attacking midfielders Alfie King and Ronnie Kokkinos have all penned new deals with Mansfield Town.

Mansfield Town are pleased to announce that five of the club’s under-18s’ players have signed their first professional contracts with the club.

Left-back Louis Bonser, centre-back Lewis Warnaby, midfielder Tyler Whyle and attacking midfielders Alfie King and Ronnie Kokkinos have all penned new deals.

“Days like today are something to celebrate and are one of the days we look forward to the most in the Academy,” Academy manager Richard Cooper said.

“All five players have had a great season in the under-18s and have progressed superbly. We have high hopes for their next step in the under 21s as part of our cohort in this age group.

“Lewis Warnaby won the Academy director’s player of the season. He’s enjoyed a superb campaign at the heart of defence and is a real leader who has developed brilliantly in his scholarship.

“Louis Bonser converted to left-back in his second season as a scholar and has taken to the role brilliantly. He’s produced some very promising performances in attack and defence and we hope he develops into a very promising left-back.

“Ronnie, this season’s Academy player of the year, has enjoyed a standout season. He’s a very creative player who’s assisted a lot of goals and scored his fair share too.

“Alfie is a very clever player who has chipped in with a number of goals this season. He has been the heartbeat of our play in possession and we’re looking forward to seeing how he develops in a senior environment.