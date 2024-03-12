First walking football trophy of the year for Mansfield Senior Reds
They opened up with a 3-0 success over Worksop Town, the only other Nottinghamshire representatives.
Martin Woodward led the scoring with a powerful shot from distance and Tom McAlinden took two clinical finishes either side of half-time to complete the job.
Chesterfield beat Matlock Town 2-0 in the other first round game.
In the next run of matches the two unbeaten teams faced off with Mansfield coming out on top thanks to a fabulous volley from Steve Haynes, following up an effort from Martin Woodward. Matlock completed the series with the 4-1 thrashing of Worksop.
That left Mansfield needing just a draw to take the silverware, while even defeat would make them favourites on goal difference.
Matlock Town posed a very physical threat, but Mansfield won it 1-0.
Another solid performance performance worked some space for Martin Woodward who took advantage with a powerfully driven shot.
Last week saw Mansfield Senior Reds off the field handing over a cheque to the Blood Bikes charity.
This week on the field captain Steve Birkin did the receiving after three wins out of three, scoring five with three clean sheets.