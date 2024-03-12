Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They opened up with a 3-0 success over Worksop Town, the only other Nottinghamshire representatives.

Martin Woodward led the scoring with a powerful shot from distance and Tom McAlinden took two clinical finishes either side of half-time to complete the job.

Chesterfield beat Matlock Town 2-0 in the other first round game.

Captain Steve Birkin with the Mel Pullen Cup.

In the next run of matches the two unbeaten teams faced off with Mansfield coming out on top thanks to a fabulous volley from Steve Haynes, following up an effort from Martin Woodward. Matlock completed the series with the 4-1 thrashing of Worksop.

That left Mansfield needing just a draw to take the silverware, while even defeat would make them favourites on goal difference.

Matlock Town posed a very physical threat, but Mansfield won it 1-0.

Another solid performance performance worked some space for Martin Woodward who took advantage with a powerfully driven shot.

Mansfield Senior Reds at the Mel Pullen Cup tournament.

Last week saw Mansfield Senior Reds off the field handing over a cheque to the Blood Bikes charity.