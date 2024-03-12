First walking football trophy of the year for Mansfield Senior Reds

Mansfield Senior Reds notched their first trophy of the year with victory in the four team Over 60s Mel Pullen Cup Walking Football Tournament.
Published 12th Mar 2024
They opened up with a 3-0 success over Worksop Town, the only other Nottinghamshire representatives.

Martin Woodward led the scoring with a powerful shot from distance and Tom McAlinden took two clinical finishes either side of half-time to complete the job.

Chesterfield beat Matlock Town 2-0 in the other first round game.

Captain Steve Birkin with the Mel Pullen Cup.Captain Steve Birkin with the Mel Pullen Cup.
In the next run of matches the two unbeaten teams faced off with Mansfield coming out on top thanks to a fabulous volley from Steve Haynes, following up an effort from Martin Woodward. Matlock completed the series with the 4-1 thrashing of Worksop.

That left Mansfield needing just a draw to take the silverware, while even defeat would make them favourites on goal difference.

Matlock Town posed a very physical threat, but Mansfield won it 1-0.

Another solid performance performance worked some space for Martin Woodward who took advantage with a powerfully driven shot.

Mansfield Senior Reds at the Mel Pullen Cup tournament.Mansfield Senior Reds at the Mel Pullen Cup tournament.
Last week saw Mansfield Senior Reds off the field handing over a cheque to the Blood Bikes charity.

This week on the field captain Steve Birkin did the receiving after three wins out of three, scoring five with three clean sheets.

