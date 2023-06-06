First success as Mansfield Town sell Academy-produced goalkeeper Freddie Marson to Leicester City
Academy director Steve Hymas said: “Our very best wishes go to Freddie, and we will follow his career with interest.
“This is our first young player to sign for a higher-league football club since we became a Category 3 academy three years ago.
“We negotiated this move within the Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP) compensation criteria, so it provides considerable funding to the club as well as a continuing financial interest in his progress, justifying our decision to restart the Academy.”