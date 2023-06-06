News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested

First success as Mansfield Town sell Academy-produced goalkeeper Freddie Marson to Leicester City

Mansfield Town Football Club have agreed a deal that takes 14-year-old Academy-produced goalkeeper Freddie Marson to Championship neighbours Leicester City.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read

Academy director Steve Hymas said: “Our very best wishes go to Freddie, and we will follow his career with interest.

“This is our first young player to sign for a higher-league football club since we became a Category 3 academy three years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We negotiated this move within the Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP) compensation criteria, so it provides considerable funding to the club as well as a continuing financial interest in his progress, justifying our decision to restart the Academy.”

Stags' Academy has sold its first major product.Stags' Academy has sold its first major product.
Stags' Academy has sold its first major product.
Related topics:Leicester City