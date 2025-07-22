First pre-season defeat for Mansfield Town as early Oxford United goal wins it for Championship visitors

Mansfield Town suffered a first defeat in pre-season as they went down 1-0 to a strong Championship outfit in Oxford United in a tight clash at the One Call Stadium tonight

In a game of few chances, Mansfield found themselves behind before two minutes had elapsed as Ton Bradshaw fired Oxford ahead.

Otherwise there was little goalmouth action in a well-contested first half that saw the Championship side have the edge on possession.

They did have a second goal ruled out for offside just before the break as Matty Phillips was denied.

Liam Roberts made a fine save in the second half to keep Stags in the game and debutant Luke Bolton was inches wide from a home equaliser near the end.

The home side began with a back three and Moriah-Welsh playing just behind the two strikers.

Stags found themselves behind from the visitors' first attack after just 63 seconds.

Oxford worked the ball into the right of the box and a neat backheel from De Keersmaecker caught out the home side and rolled nicely to an unmarked Bradhsaw, who tucked away a low finish from 10 yards.

Roberts then did well to smother a low Phillips cross from a quick Oxford raid on nine minutes before the incoming Bradshaw could double his tally.

Mills headed well over as Stags tried to clear the ensuing corner.

Two minutes later Evans won the ball high up the park and fed McAdam, who sent in an immediate cross that proved just too high for Dwyer's head to direct on target.

But it was the visitors who were dominating the ball and looking comfortable in possession, though Mansfield held them at bay well.

The home side were forced into a 27th minte change as Cargill went down with a muscle problem, holding his thigh, and was replaced by Blake-Tracy.

Sweeny got his body in the way of a Spencer shot in the box while Dwyer was again too high with a header from another McAdam cross at the other end.

Roberts was easily behind a low Leigh shot in Oxford's next raid.

But Stags were more in the game by now and enjoying more of the ball than earlier.

Phillips won a challenge with Blake-Tracy and, spotting Roberts off his line, tried to lift the ball over him in spectacular fashion from the halfway line, the effort drifting wide.

Helik then dipped a long range effort over the home bar.

Then Mills got in behind Blake-Tracy and squared a pass for Phillips to tuck home from close range on 40 minutes but an offside flag was always going to be raised as Stags went in a goal behind.

Oxford made five changes at the break, and just 12 seconds into the second half sub Harris drilled a rising shot over from 15 yards.

Hendry took over from McDonnell in the Mansfield midfield on 56 minutes.

Baccus was booked two minutes later for bringing down O'Donker just outside the left of the home box, Brannagan trying to bend the free kick in powerfully from a tight angle but shooting wide of the far post.

A neat Oxford move down the right saw the ball played inside for Helik who shot over first time from a promising position 10 yards out on 63 minutes – one of the best of the few chances on offer all night.

Stags fashioned a rare chance of their own on 68 minutes as Hendry found McAdam to his left and his cross was whipped over first time by Evans from 15 yards.

New signing Bolton replaced Dwyer for the last 20 minutes for his first outing in pre-season.

Then sub Blake-Tracy suffered his second knock of the night and made way for Bowery.

McAdam put over a free kick from the left on 76 minutes which Bolton turned over the top as the home side came close again to an equaliser.

Roberts had his first real save of the night to make on 80 minutes as Stags were outnumbered at the back on a break and Snowden had only the keeper to beat from 12 yards but saw Roberts make a great save and a follow-up was over.

Stags finally tested Cummings twice on 83 as first Knoyle and then Oates forced him down to saves from low shots just outside the box.

Helik glanced a header wide from an Oxford corner before Stags came as close as they had all night on 88 minutes as Knoyle's low cross was met by Bolton eight yards out and he stabbed a low first time finish narrowly wide.

STAGS: Roberts, Knoyle, Sweeney, Cargill (Blake-Tracy 27, Bowery 72), Baccus (Maris 81), Reed (Oates 81), McDonnell (Hendry 56), Moria-Welsh, McAdam, Evans (Lewis 81), Dwyer (Bolton 70). SUBS NOT USED: Mason, Oshilaja, McLaughlin. OXFORD: Cumming, Leigh (O'Donkor HT), Moore (Golding 61), Helik (Lacey 86), Spencer (Trialist HT), De Keersmaeker (HT), Brannagan (Griffiths 86), Goodrham (Snowden 72), Phillips ( Harris HT), Mills (Sibley 61), Bradshaw (Kioso HT). SUBS NOT USED: Ingram, Placheta.

REFEREE: Declan Bourne. ATTENDANCE: 1,476 (90 away).