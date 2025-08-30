First Mansfield Town goal for Nathan Moriah-Welsh earns Stags a point at 10-man Lincoln City

Mansfield Town had to settle for a 1-1 draw as Nathan Moriah-Welsh netted a late equaliser away at 10-man Lincoln City this afternoon.

It was the least Mansfield deserved in difficult conditions in a game generally low on quality and chances away to a typical big, physical Imps side.

A fairly even first half of few real openings saw Lincoln edge ahead through Sonny Bradley after 17 minutes as Stags failed to clear a free kick.

But Bradley was then shown a straight red card as last man for bringing down George Maris in the 31st minute to give the visitors hope of turning things around.

Four half-time changes by Nigel Clough then added fresh impetus to the Stags after the break but it took until the 81st minute before a first Stags goal for summer signing Nathan Moriah-Welsh hauled the visitors deservedly level.

Mansfield threw everything at the Imps in the closing stages but were unable to find a winner against a Lincoln side now six games unbeaten, Stags having won their previous three League One games.

A fiery derby also saw six Lincoln players booked on top of the red card and two further yellow cards for their coaching staff while Stags had just one caution.

Stags made four changes to the side that faced Everton in midweek as Ryan Sweeney, George Maris, Aaron Lewis and Luke Bolton replaced Baily Cargill, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Regan Hendry and the injured Louis Reed, who suffered a groin strain in midweek. The other three were on the bench.

Lincoln made six changes from the side that defeated Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

George Wickens, James Collins, Conor McGrandles, Freddie Draper, Reeco Hackett and Sonny Bradley all returned to the starting line-up while Oscar Thorn was named as a substitute for the first time since completing his move from Colchester United last Monday.

For the second time in four days Mansfield suffered a 15-minute kick-off delay, this time due to problems with some of the Sincil Bank turnstiles.

With a gusting wind behind them, Stags looked composed in possession in the opening minutes under pressure from the direct home side, Roberts claiming an early free kick.

As the sides continued to weigh each other up, McDonnell had to tidy up quickly as Collins looked to profit on a poor kick out on 11 minutes.

Three minutes later sloppy passing gave the ball to McGrandles who fired over from long range.

The Imps were starting to dominate possession and they went ahead on 17 minutes.

A long free kick bounced off the legs of Bradley and broke to Collins on the right, and he sent it back to Bradley, who was able to poke past Roberts from close range for his first goal for Lincoln.

Bowery just managed to beat Collins to a Hackett cross to concede a corner on 24 minutes and Roberts claimed to flag kick well.

Stags then survived a couple of long Hamer throws.

Then a Stags break on the half-hour saw Maris beat two defenders only to be upended by Bradley as he tried to go clear.

As last man, the referee had little option but to show him a red card and suddenly Stags had an hour to play against 10 men. Lewis was then inches wide of the left post from the resulting free kick.

Draper was booked on 35 minutes for a shove in the back and then delaying the restart as Sweeney shielded the ball.

Knoyle did well to beat Jackson to a long Hackett free kick to the far post just before the break.

In the second of three added minutes Wickens had his first save to make as Sweeney drilled a 30 yard shot at goal and the keeper turned it over for safety but in no real trouble.

Mansfield made four changes at the break with Cargill, Dwyer, Hendry and McLaughlin on for Blake-Tracy, Lewis, Bolton and Dickov.

The new-look visitors quickly won two early corners as rain began to pour down at the LNER Stadium.

Home coach Michael Skubala was booked for something he shouted on 49 minutes.

Maris had a shot on the turn deflect wide and on 51 minutes he headed wide under pressure from a good position from a Knoyle cross.

This was much better from Mansfield and McGrandles was booked for a foul on Dwyer on 52 minutes as the visitors built the pressure.

The home side were getting frustrated by the decisions against them and a foul by Hackett on 53 minutes saw him added to the book too.

Dwyer's second foul in as many minutes on 55 minutes then saw him become the first Mansfield player booked.

Stags were then furious at the referee as a promising Mansfield break was halted by a late whistle to bring it back for offside.

Towler was booked for fouling Knoyle on 58 minutes and Hamer quickly added for delaying taking a throw in as the card count rose.

Jackson ghosted in round the back on 68 minutes but he could only help the ball over the bar.

Stags sub Hendry was injured on 65 minutes and he had to be replaced by Moriah-Welsh after just 20 minutes on the pitch.

McDonnell needed treatment for a bang to the face but was able to continue.

In a rare opportunity for either side, Maris forced a great reflex save from Wickens after a run to the near post to meet a Moriah-Welsh ball on 68 minutes, and McDonnell then failed to tuck away the follow-up.

Street and Okoronkwo combined on a Lincoln break, but the latter dragged his long range effort wide on 73 minutes.

Maris then missed his kick at the vital moment and kicked at fresh air after Knoyle had pulled a promising ball back from the byline towards him.

Moriah-Welsh forced Wickens to turn over his dipping free kick on minutes

McLaughlin's corner reached Moriah Welsh whose shot went into the ground and up and Evans was inches wide as he met it with his close range header, the closest Stags had come.

Protests over a corner decision saw keeper Wickens added to the groaning book of cautions on 79 minutes.

But the Stags deservedly levelled through Moria-Welsh's first goal for the club on 81 minutes, scoring from 12 yards after being set up by Knoyle's pull back, having initially dummied over the ball as it went wide to Knoyle in a neat move from Mansfield.

Another member of the home side' coaching staff was booked before the restart as home discipline continued to deteriorate.

Stags pressed for a winner and Wickens was down well at his near post to deny Maris from a tight angle on the left on 86 minutes and, from the corner, Maris fired over the top.

A Knoyle shot deflected into the sidenetting just before the fourth official showed there were to be four added minutes.

Evans fired narrowly over from a corner after Cargill had headed it on as the afternoon finished all square.

LINCOLN: Wickens, Darikwa, Towler, Hackett (House 65), Bayliss (Varfolomeev 79), Collins (Okoronkwo 65), McGrandles, Bradley, Street (Thorn 79), Hamer, Draper (Jackson 37). SUBS NOT USED: Jeacock, Ring.

STAGS: Roberts, Knoyle, Bowery, Sweeney, Blake-Tracy (Cargill HT), McDonnell, Lewis (Dwyer HT), Bolton (Hendry HT Moriah-Welsh 65), Maris, Dickov (McLaughlin HT), Evans. SUBS NOT USED: Mason, Gardner.

REFEREE: Aaron Bannister.

ATTENDANCE: 9,626 (1,833 away).