First Mansfield Town goal ‘a dream come true’ for Kirkby teenager Jimmy Knowles

Teenage striker Jimmy Knowles, from Kirkby, described his first senior goal for Mansfield Town tonight as a ‘dream come true’.

Knowles, 17, scored a stunning effort to put Stags ahead against visiting Crewe in the Leasing.com trophy group game only for Crewe to level with a deflected cross and then take the extra point on penalties in the end.

But that could not spoil Knowles’ night.

“Ever since you start playing football you think about scoring your first professional goal. For it to happen tonight was just a dream come true,” he said.

“It was unreal. My family were here today so it was a great feeling getting a goal in front of them.

“It was a good finish. I got it on the edge of the box and put it in the top corner, but it came from the pressing from the team that got me the ball.

“I was happy with my display. I got a goal and I think I was good on the ball though I still think there are things I need to improve on.”

Knowles could certainly feel the difference at senior level.

“It’s a big step up. You have to be able to move the ball and be strong but I think I dealt quite well with it tonight,” he said.

Now the teenager is hoping he can force his way into the League Two starting XI this season.

“I have been patient waiting for my chance,” he said.

“But we won on Saturday and people are playing well, Rosey (Danny Rose) is scoring a lot of goals.

“I think if I just keep training hard and keep my head down, hopefully the gaffer will put faith in me.

“I just want to get as many first team appearances as I can and as many goals as I can. I love playing football.”