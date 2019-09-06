First home win can send us on a run at last believes Mansfield Town skipper Krystian Pearce

Krystian Pearce believes a first home win of the season over bottom club Scunthorpe United tomorrow can finally send Mansfield Town on a run of results.

The Stags skipper helped the Iron to promotion into the Championship 10 years ago, but United were relegated from League One last season and are already bottom with a single point after six games.

“I played there many years ago – 2008/09,” said Pearce.

“I was 19 and on loan from Birmingham, playing alongside big Mirf (former Stag David Mirfin) and we got promoted from the league above this to the Championship.

“They’re down at the bottom at the minute, fighting. We know it will be a tough game because they came down from a higher league, so there’s obviously going to be quality there.

“They have got good players. We just have to be focused and make sure we do what we know we can do.

“Saturday is a perfect opportunity to get three points on the board and really get our season going.

“I think that first home win will send us on a little run. It will get the confidence flowing again among the boys and we will start picking up points.”

Pearce has already scored two goals this season and said: “That is something I’ve always tried to add to my game.

“Obviously I pride myself on the clean sheets, but if I can help out at the other end, I’m going to try and do so.

“I was joking with Rosey (Danny Rose) last week about catching him up and overtaking him!

“But realistically, anything over five for a defender is good. That’s always been my target every season.”