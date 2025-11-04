First blood to Kimberley MW in double cup clash with Retford United

Loanee keeper Mitchell Leivers - Kimberley's kero on Saturday. Photo by Step Five Media.

Kimberley MW drew first blood in their double cup battle with Retford United last weekend with on-loan Ilkeston Town keeper Mitchell Leivers their hero.

The clubs clashed in the UCL Cup and are set to face each other again on 11th November in the Notts FA Senior Cup too.

The Miners needed penalties in the end, but eventually won Saturday's tie after Retford had levelled late in a 1-1 draw.

Kimberley manager Ant Ward said: “Retford United are flying high at the top of Division One and all geared up for promotion.

"So knew we would be in for two very difficult cup ties.

“Credit to Retford and Ryan Hindley's boys, they’ve got a fantastic side who are already well equipped for Step 5 football.

“Saturday felt like it was very much the old cliche of a game of two halves.

“We took the lead halfway through the first half through Fin Ryder and could and should have extended our lead as we wasted a handful of chances which we know we have to convert.

“The second half was very much backs against the wall for us as Retford pushed for a leveller and were really dangerous in wide areas, especially through Carlton Carty, and had chances to tie the game.

“Our on loan keeper Mitchell was excellent throughout.

“Just when we thought we had done enough to creep through, a 30 yard run and shot from Brandon Kane was saved.

"But the ball fell to Jackson Buckthorp to slot home for Retford and take the game to penalties with the last kick of the game.

“But Mitchell was eventually our hero, saving the last penalty of five, to take it to sudden death and then made a winning save to send us into the quarter finals.”

After a scheduled midweek clash with fellow high-flyers Sherwood Colliery at Basford, Kimberley were preparing for a very tough FA Vase trip to Hanley Town, who sit third in the Midland League Premier Division, this Saturday.

Kimberley were sitting fourth in the Premier North table with Sherwood two places above them in second.