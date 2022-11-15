First and last trip to Everton's iconic Goodison Park for Mansfield Town

Stags and the Toffees' U21s have been drawn to play in the next round of the Papa Johns Trophy and Everton have pencilled it in for Goodison on Wednesday, 30th November.

With Everton set to leave for a new stadium in the next 18 months or so, many Stags fans may see this as a rare chance to sample the Goodison atmosphere.

But, if confirmed, it will mean finding a new date for the Notts FA County Cup clash at Notts County.

Iconic Goodison Park- current Everton home.

“We have a bit of a fixture problem as we have put Notts County in for November 28th at Meadow Lane,” said boss Nigel Clough.

“But Everton have now said they can only play on Wednesday, 30th but we don't really want to play Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Saturday – that would be too much. So something's got to give with those.”

He added: “I think the Goodison one will probably go ahead on Wednesday, 30th and we will try to move the Notts County one. I believe Mansfield have never played at Goodison before. So it will be a good opportunity, especially with them moving grounds, for a few Stags fans, if they can, to get up there.

“Everton have proposed Goodison and they are the home team. They are in the driving seat with that. But it will be another lovely stadium on the back of Hillsborough for us to go to and the players to enjoy playing at.

