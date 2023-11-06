Fine finish as Mansfield-based Binch Racing complete tough ‘learning curve’ season

Mansfield-based Binch Racing team are starting to make plans for 2024 after completing the final round of the Supersport season at Brands Hatch.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rider Sam Munro was unable to compete in the opening race due to engine problems but battled superbly in the second race – the 16-lap feature race – in which he fought back from 39th on the starting grid to an impressive eighth place finish.

A team spokesman said: “Dave Binch and the whole team are as busy as we have ever been for this time of year making plans for our charge next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This year has been our first year in the Supersport class. It has been a tremendous learning curve for all us.

Sam Munroe negotiates Druids at Brands Hatch.

“It is a fiercely competitive class and we have pitted ourselves against some very experienced riders and teams.

“We will take all of our learnings, make things better and move forward together.”

Still opting to compete with only the one Yamaha 600cc Supersport machine, Binch rider Munro's confident start to qualifying ended when he lost the rear coming out of Sterlings bend, which delivered a large high side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then frustration grew as his motor gave up just ahead of race one.

The DNS in race one automatically put him to the back of the grid for race two.

Morning warm up was very useful as Munroe used the time to bed the effectively new bike in And by the end of lap one he was already up to 21st from 39th and by the end of lap two, under a safety car, he was up to 17th.

One lap after that he was into the points in 15th.

Lap after lap Munroe was putting in really strong lap times and closing the gap on all those in front of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the race unfolded the lead pack had got away and there were some gaps opening up and as the chequered flag came out, he had gone up 31 places to finish eighth.

A team spokesman said: “Getting through traffic and slower riders is not easy and it can take valuable time to execute it correctly.