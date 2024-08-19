Final week of summer business ahead for Mansfield Town as they chase loan duo while Tom Nichols could leave
Clough is in the market for two loans to bolster his League One newcomers' forward options and would be happy to allow Tom Nichols out on loan while hoping no one comes in to snatch last season's top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn.
“I want to strengthen in forward areas,” said Clough.
“We are a little bit stretched defensively at the moment.
"But with Baily Cargill and Frazer Blake-Tracy on their way back within a couple of weeks, I think we're okay back there.
"Baily and Frazer are back doing light running. They won't be available for Saturday but could be back for the Stockport game.
“We think Macca (Stephen McLaughlin) is coming back fit as well, which gives us another option, and we have George Williams too.
“So it's about the top end of the pitch and, especially if we lose Tom, we will need to get one or two in.
“We are close with a loan. We are trying to do two loans and one is more likely than the other.
“We will try to get that done this week. But ideally we'd like two.”
League One rivals Barnsley have shown interest in signing Keillor-Dunn over the summer, but a delighted Clough said: “It has all gone quiet fortunately.
“There has been a lot of strong interest and bits from Barnsley but nothing that met our valuation.
“I will be very relieved when the window closes as always.”
On Nicholls, he added: “We are just waiting on one or two clubs. We have had plenty of enquiries for him.
“As soon as the season starts and clubs see good players are not in the starting XI then you get calls straight away.
“So we are just waiting to see what happens and we will have a chat with Tom and see what his thoughts are.
“Hopefully Davis will be hanging around now, so Tom's opportunities might be a bit limited with us bringing another one in, maybe two.
“Good players like Tom don't want to hang around for 10 minutes here and 15 minutes there, especially at his age. So if he has an opportunity to go out and get some football, we will discuss it.”