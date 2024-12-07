Fifth league defeat in a row for battling Mansfield Town as Huddersfield Town take the points

Another battling display from Mansfield Town ended in another defeat as Huddersfield Town edged home 2-1 at a windswept One Call Stadium this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a fifth straight league defeat for the Stags and a sixth league game without a win as the reality of life in League One begins to bite.

With games off up and down the country, this match was played in the eye of Storm Darragh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield had the wind advantage for the first half and were ahead through David Kasuma after just eight minutes.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Huddersfield Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 21 Sept 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags battled their way level through Will Evans on 31 minutes only to be caught out by the pace of Josh Koroma within two minutes as he restored the Terriers' lead.

George Maris hit a post in first half added time.

There were chances at both ends after the break with a superb goalline block by Aden Flint.

Stags pressed hard late in the game but the Terriers stood firm for the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Huddersfield Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 21 Sept 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The result was far from the perfect birthday present for owner John Radford.

Stags made three changes to the side that lost 3-1 at Bolton in midweek.

Baily Cargill, back from suspension, Aden Flint and Aaron Lewis replaced Elliott Hewitt, Jordan Bowery and Hiram Boateng, who was suspended after his costly red card at Bolton,

The only change for the Terriers saw Matty Pearson replace Nigel Lonwijk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Huddersfield Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 21 Sept 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags started with the force of the storm in their faces, though it was swirling hard at pitch level.

It was clear from the off the wind was going to play havoc with proceedings and in the second minute Chapman had to claw away a Blake-Tracy cross that was threatening to sail over him.

Huddersfield managed to clear a home corner and then Lewis sent a first time effort over from 20 yards as Stags set out on the front foot.

A good home move on five minutes saw Reed find Oshilaja to his right and his cross was headed over by Akins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Evans scores during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Huddersfield Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 21 Sept 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

But all the good early work was undone as Huddersfield took the lead with their first foray into the Stags half on eight minutes.

Koroma's pace saw him outstrip Akins down the wing and then pull back a low cross that reached Kasuma at the far post where he drilled powerfully home off the inside of the near post.

On 15 minutes Baccus did well to win the ball on the right and slip it into the box for the incoming Evans, who felt he was shoved as he tried to shoot, but no penalty was forthcoming.

Then on 27 minutes Ward got past Reed down the centre but Oshilaja came up with a great block to deny him a strike on goal.

Instead Stags hauled themselves level on 31 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis sent a corner to the far post where the towering Flint headed it down.

Chapman tried to push it clear but Evans rammed it straight back past the keeper from seven yards to bulge the net.

But the Terriers roared back in front two minutes later.

A wind-assisted ball forward saw the alert Koroma outpace the defenders to get goalside and then slot a precision finish across Pym and inside the far post.

Stags had another penalty shout when Maris went down in a challenge only to see an offside flag raised anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A far post cross from Wiles picked out Lees, but he failed to keep his finish down as the visitors came close to a third while Evans wasn't too far over the angle from 20 yards at the other end as we entered the 40th minute.

In the second of four added minutes Maris tried to send Evans clear but he was pulled back by Malik who took the card for his team.

Chapman then tried to waste time with a goalkick and also saw a yellow for his troubles.

Stags were unlucky in the fourth added minute as Oshilaja picked out Maris on the edge of the box and he slammed a low shot against the foot of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield should have extended their lead within six minutes of the restart as a Wiles free kick found Lees unmarked with a free header which he sent straight at Pym.

At the other end a minute later Baccus had a shot from a tight angle turned away and then Lewis saw a firm first time strike well saved by Chapman.

Pym ran out his box to challenge Korona and put in a tackle the visitors thought was a foul, but the referee deemed Pym won the ball and Huddersfield only won a throw-in.

Baccus was too high from 18 yards in the home side's next raid forward while Pym had to smother an effort from Korona after an error by Oshilaja had given the ball to the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 62 minutes Flint made a crucial goalline clearance to deny Helik from a 62nd minute corner with Pym beaten.

Stags made a triple substitution straight away and four minutes later Quinn believed Turton blocked his cross with a hand in the box but again no penalty was forthcoming.

With 12 minutes to go Stags threw on Oates for his first outing since his bad New Year's Day knee injury as Stags piled on the pressure with all the play in the visitors' half.

Waine came on to make it three strikers for Mansfield with four minutes to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radulovic was booked in the fourth of five added minutes for a hack at Bowery.

In the last action of a thrilling finish, a scramble saw Lees head against his own crossbar.

STAGS: Pym, Akins (Oates 78), Oshilaja, Flint (Bowery 62), Cargill, Blake-Tracy (McLaughlin 62), Reed (Waine 86), Baccus (S. Quinn 62), Lewis, Maris, Evans. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Kilgour.

HUDDERSFIELD: Chapman, Pearson, Helik, Marshall (Ruffles 24), Wiles, Koroma (Radulovic 78), Kane (Hogg 70), Kasuma, Turton, Ward (Ladapo 70), Lees. SUBS NOT USED: Maxwell, Spencer, Lonwijk.

REFEREE: Adam Herczeg.

ATTENDANCE: 8,568 (1,601 away).