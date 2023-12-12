Festive cheer as Mansfield Town players visit youngsters in hospital
Stags’ first team squad, along with manager Nigel Clough and coach Andy Garner, lifted the spirits of poorly children and their families during the visit to the hospital in Sutton.
The squad chatted with patients, parents and staff, posed for photos and handed out presents on the children’s ward.
Midfielder Ollie Clarke said: “Hopefully we’ve brought the children at King’s Mill some joy today.
“It’s brilliant for the club to have a strong link with the local hospital and for us to be able to get out and see people who are less fortunate than ourselves or who are having a tough time, especially at this time of year.
“To meet the patients today, give them a gift and see them smiling is a really good feeling.”
Fellow midfielder Aaron Lewis said: “We have not done this at the last couple of clubs I have been at. But I think it is definitely something that everyone should do at this time of year – some giving . Being role models like we are, we should help the community and anything we can do, like these visits, I think we should.”
Nicola Armstrong, play leader at King’s Mill Hospital, said: “The squad at Mansfield Town have made a lot of children very happy.
“The staff were as excited as the patients! The support that Mansfield Town Football Club gives us is incredible. It brings so much cheer to the children and the staff think it’s wonderful.
“It makes everybody’s day so much happier.”
Stags boss Nigel Clough said: “It is one of the most enjoyable days of the year for us to go there, not just for the children who are patients but for the staff as well to, in a very small way, recognise all the work that they do throughout the year, as well as hopefully cheer up the children.
"I can’t think of anything much worse than spending Christmas in hospital if you are a youngster, both for the parents and the child themselves.
"For the first time since Covid the players were actually allowed on the ward too and able to talk to the children. It is amazing – it gives the players such a good feeling – they are always thrilled after these visits and always look forward to them.”