Christmas came early for young patients at King’s Mill hospital as players from Mansfield Town paid them a special festive visit.

Mansfield Town players visit King's Mill Hospital. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Stags’ first team squad, along with manager Nigel Clough and coach Andy Garner, lifted the spirits of poorly children and their families during the visit to the hospital in Sutton.

The squad chatted with patients, parents and staff, posed for photos and handed out presents on the children’s ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Ollie Clarke said: “Hopefully we’ve brought the children at King’s Mill some joy today.

“It’s brilliant for the club to have a strong link with the local hospital and for us to be able to get out and see people who are less fortunate than ourselves or who are having a tough time, especially at this time of year.

“To meet the patients today, give them a gift and see them smiling is a really good feeling.”

Fellow midfielder Aaron Lewis said: “We have not done this at the last couple of clubs I have been at. But I think it is definitely something that everyone should do at this time of year – some giving . Being role models like we are, we should help the community and anything we can do, like these visits, I think we should.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Armstrong, play leader at King’s Mill Hospital, said: “The squad at Mansfield Town have made a lot of children very happy.

“The staff were as excited as the patients! The support that Mansfield Town Football Club gives us is incredible. It brings so much cheer to the children and the staff think it’s wonderful.

“It makes everybody’s day so much happier.”

Stags boss Nigel Clough said: “It is one of the most enjoyable days of the year for us to go there, not just for the children who are patients but for the staff as well to, in a very small way, recognise all the work that they do throughout the year, as well as hopefully cheer up the children.

"I can’t think of anything much worse than spending Christmas in hospital if you are a youngster, both for the parents and the child themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad