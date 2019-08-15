Fenerbahce target Nottingham Forest defender, Wilfried Bony training with Newport County, Huddersfield Town boss doesn't fear the sack - and the rest of Thursday's Championship rumours

Turkish side Fenerbahce are said to be chasing Nottingham Forest defender Yohan Benalouane, who has five caps for the Tunisia national team. (The 72)

Sheffield Wednesday interim manager Lee Bullen has claimed the club didn't sign Chelsea's Michael Hector because the deal 'wasn't financially right' for the Owls. (The Guardian)

AS Minguettes wonderkid striker Alexandre Mlinde has claimed he would be keen to join Leeds United, in order to fulfil his potential under Marcelo Bielsa's coaching. (HITC)

West Brom winger Oliver Burke could be set for another spell in the Bundesliga, after failing to break into the first team with the Baggies since his return from RB Leipzig. (Daily Mail)

Ex-Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony is currently training with League Two side Newport County, as he looks to boost his fitness levels before securing a move abroad. (Daily Mail)

Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert has claimed he has no fear of losing his job, despite his side failing to win any of their opening three matches this season. (BBC Sport)