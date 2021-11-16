Feature: Why the lack of young volunteers threatens clubs across Mansfield and wider area

Volunteers Craig Embleton and press officer Liam Kent have been a mainstay of the Ollerton Town volunteering team.

Hundreds of thousands of fans follow their teams up and down the land and watch matches wall-to-wall from around the globe on television every single week.

In fact, the very top of English football has probably never been more popular, more lucrative or attracted such intense media coverage. It’s in fine shape.

But at the bottom end of the game’s pyramid it’s an all too different story, with grassroots clubs now battling season-by-season for their very survival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Frost sells raffle tickets for AFC Mansfield.

Clubs up and down the land have been badly hit by the impact of COVID.

But it’s not just financially where the issues lay, it’s the very foundations of the clubs themselves - with an ageing volunteer base threatening their long-term future.

Over at AFC Mansfield chairman Andy Saunders can often be seen manning the gate as he and his small team of dedicated volunteers work hard to get each home game on.

But that team now have very real fears that clubs will fold in coming years unless that volunteer base receives some young blood.

AFC Mansfield gate man Toby Saunders.

“It is a problem for most non-league clubs,” said Saunders. “A lot of the volunteers we have got are aged 60 and over.

“Getting younger people involved in non-league football just seems to be a problem. What the answer is I am not quite sure.

“We have tried advertising for new people on our website and social media, but unfortunately it hasn’t worked.

“We are not the only club to be suffering, it is impacting clubs nationwide. What we do or what the FA can do, I am not too sure.

“The problem is that in a few years time you are going to get clubs that are going to fall by the wayside because there aren’t going to be any volunteers here who will step in to run the clubs.

“We need matchday volunteers who can stand on the gate, put the nets up and that type of help. It is the more mundane things that we need people to do.”

Paul Frost, who sells the 50/50 raffle tickets at AFC Mansfield, said being a volunteer was an important part of helping the community

“I do it to support the club financially because every little helps,” he said.

“Selling these tickets helps to raise funds for the club. We are not Man United and the budget is very important in non league football.

“It also helps me be part of the club and is something I enjoy.

“At this level you get to meet other people, including the visiting fans which is always interesting.

“At non-league level we are community clubs and it brings you together with local people.

“There's not as many chances to do that these days and to do something enjoyable.

“You can meet people and support your local team, and hopefully help your local area to feel more of a community.”

Toby Saunders, who is the gateman at AFC, is also happy to do his bit to support the Bulls.

“It gives me a chance to meet people and experience the highs and lows at the club,” he said.

“It is just a good time being part of a group of friends.

“Volunteering creates a stronger club within the community and ensures it can continue.

“With volunteers there is no club at this level.”

Over at Ollerton Town, the club are affected by just the same issues with the same old faces working hard behind the scenes to keep the club in good shape.

Liam Kent, who has worked as the club’s volunteer media officer for many years, said: “It is the same core group who have been running the club for 20 years.

“They do all the hard work like painting lines on the pitch, opening and shutting up for training.

“They put in the hard yards. If two people were missing it would have a big impact on us, especially on a match day.

“It would cause havoc if the people who open up the ground on match days were not there. Club relies on these volunteers. We have managed to drag one or two in who are happy to chip in, but if you think about what clubs will look like in ten years time.

““The commercial manager also is a big role, money is key at non-league and it is a really difficult job to fill.

“It takes time and people normally want some cash. It is something we have really struggled with.”