FC Bolsover boss Matt Chatfield is new AFC Mansfield manager

AFC Mansfield have appointed a new management team.

Former Bolsover FC manager Matt Chatfield has been appointed boss and John Stancliffe his assistant, with former Chesterfield star Andy Morris first-team coach.

He guided FC Bolsover to a club record 31-point season after a disastrous first half of the 2018/19 campaign saw the NCEL Division One fail to pick up a single point.

Former Harrogate, Guiseley and Scarborough goalkeeper Stancliffe, meanwhile, arrives fromFrickley Athletic, where he was head of the West Yorkshire club’s community foundation and previously interim manager.

The pair will be joined by 51-year-old Morris, who famously scored in Chesterfield’s 1997 FA Cup semi-final against Middlesbrough, in a coaching role with the Bulls.

The new trio will hope to guide AFC back to Step 4 of non-league football after off-the-pitchissues forced relegation from the Northern Premier League to Step 5.

“Having met with the chairman and directors, I feel like it’s the perfect fit for me andto continue my journey and hopefully bring a lot of success,” Chatfield told Bulls TV.

“Bruno [Morris] has got a lot of knowledge in the game. Stan [Stancliffe] brings a lot more knowledge from the other side, players-wise.”