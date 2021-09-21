Faz Rawson confident Mansfield Town will start to deliver

Farrend Rawson believes Mansfield Town have enough good players to turn it around. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Mansfield picked up a point at home to Rochdale last time out to snap a five game losing streak in all competitions.

It left Rawson confident that there were enough positives in the 1-1 draw to believe a change in fortunes are just around the corner.

“We are learning and have a really good team spirit,” he said. “The manager is getting his method across and we are playing well in a lot of games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It will take time to gel, but the performances are always high and I feel the results will follow.

“The results have not matched the performances. We have performed pretty well in most games and it has been bad luck or individual errors that are costing us.

“It doesn't help losing certain people like James Perch, but we have to work hard and make it right.

“The morale in the group is always amazing, the lads are class and are all behind each other.

“If you go on a run like we have then confidence is a bit lower and you can question things. You look at yourself in the mirror at times, but that is not a bad thing.

“If you watch training you wouldn’t be able to tell. We are all working hard and running hard, we are getting right behind each other.

“It’s moments like that where teams grow and it's a matter of time. We have got good enough players here. We are coming good.”

Stags will face one of their toughest tests to date on Saturday when they travel to face a second-placed Leyton Orient side boasting the league’s joint top marksman in Harry Smith.

But, while aware of the dangers that await, Rawson knows Stags must simply focus on their own game.

“Personally I never concentrate on the opponents too much,” he said. “We need to take care of ourselves, if we play well the rest takes care of itself.

“(Harry) Smith is a big lad and a handful, the whole back four will need to be alert when he is around and he will need special attention.

“But if we get too worried about the opposition we forget about our own game, it's about us not them.

“We have the utmost respect for them, but we will go out and play our football. We have had some tough tests so far and played good teams.

“There are no easy games. Orient have scored a lot and we will have to be switched on - talking, commanding and showing grit. I have no doubt that we will.