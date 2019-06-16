Father's Day: From the Schmeichels to the Wrights - here's football's finest father-son combinations

Here's some of football's finest father-son combinations, who've both managed to live the dream and flourish on the field...

1. The Aubameyangs Pierre Aubameyang - 80 international caps for Gabon 1985-1998'Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - DFB Pokal winner 2016/17 (Borussia Dortmund)

2. The Campbells Kevin Campbell - 46 goals in 228 games for Arsenal'Tyrese Campbell - Currently on the books at Stoke City

3. The Bruces Steve Bruce - Three Premier League titles (Manchester United)'Alex Bruce - Two time Championship play-off winner

4. The Inces Paul Ince - Two Premier League titles (Manchester United)'Tom Ince - Football League Young Player of the Year 2012/13

