Father and son

Father's Day: From the Schmeichels to the Wrights - here's football's finest father-son combinations

There's something rather endearing about seeing a son follow in their father's footballing footsteps, and there's been some excellent examples of this over the years.

Here's some of football's finest father-son combinations, who've both managed to live the dream and flourish on the field...

Pierre Aubameyang - 80 international caps for Gabon 1985-1998'Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - DFB Pokal winner 2016/17 (Borussia Dortmund)

1. The Aubameyangs

Kevin Campbell - 46 goals in 228 games for Arsenal'Tyrese Campbell - Currently on the books at Stoke City

2. The Campbells

Steve Bruce - Three Premier League titles (Manchester United)'Alex Bruce - Two time Championship play-off winner

3. The Bruces

Paul Ince - Two Premier League titles (Manchester United)'Tom Ince - Football League Young Player of the Year 2012/13

4. The Inces

