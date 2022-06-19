Farrend Rawson completes move to Morecambe after release from Mansfield Town

Farrend Rawson will join Morecambe on 1st July after his release from Mansfield Town.

The Shrimps have secured Rawson on a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract with Stags.

Rawson made 73 appearances for Stags during the last two seasons.

“It feels amazing, I am really excited and I am looking forward to the challenges ahead,” Rawson told the Morecambe website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I had a really good time at Mansfield, it was a very good learning curve for me, I played a lot of games and got a lot of experience under two different managers.

“Following on from conversations with Greg [Strong] and the manager, about the way they saw, the Club going and the vision they had essentially aligned itself with my own visions and progression.

“The move was a no-brainer for me, their plan is exactly what I want and I want to play my football for a Club that matches that, I can’t wait to get going.

“I have played a lot of games at League Two level and I feel like I have proven myself there to a certain extent, and for me I believe it is time for me to step up a league and test myself again.

“I want to show people what I am capable of, I have done it before and I want to do it again, I want to achieve special things, I want to impress the manager and the fans as well.