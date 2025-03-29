Fans saw the real Stags in ‘brilliant second half’ at Bristol Rovers today believes Keanu Baccus
It moved Stags 11 points clear of the drop with eight games to go as Caylan Vickers and Dom Dwyer found the net, the winner created by Baccus.
It was a welcome second win in a row after that winless run of 14 games that saw Stags plummet down the table and Bacus said: “It was a massive result for us today.
“We made a great start but after that it was a bit tough and the game was a bit of a rollercoaster in the first half.
“We came out way more sure of ourselves in the second half and played more like the team we are.
“With a bit more composure and confidence we could have had a few more in the end.
“Second half from when we came back out right to the end I think we were brilliant.”
He continued: “I think we could have been a lot higher in the table. If we had just neatened up a few things I think we could have been right up there.
“But that's the way the ball has fallen. So we will deal with the position we are in now and get as many results as we can until the end of the season.
“We just have to keep going and build on that second half.
“The winless run was tough and you do lose a bit of momentum when the ball does not fall your way.
“It was a shame we went through that period, but I believe we are now out of it and we will move forward for the rest of the season.
“We now need to recover, get the head and body right for Tuesday night against Charlton.”
