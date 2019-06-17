Fans gives thumbs up for new-look Mansfield Town home kit

The majority of Mansfield Town supporters have given the club’s new-look home shirt the thumbs up.

The new kit, to be worn for the next two seasons, is now on sale from the club shop on Quarry Lane or online via stagsclubshop.com.

The shirt is sponsored by One Call Insurance, and features a stylish blue chevron overlapping the traditional amber of Mansfield Town.

The kit, manufactured by Surridge, features an embroidered club crest on its home shirt.

Warsop Stags said: “Best looking kit we’ve had for a while and so much better then last year’s monstrosity.

CeeArr said: “I like it a lot, better than all the copy and paste ones you get from all the other kit makers nowadays.

Kernow added: “Proper Amber with embroidered badge. Love it.

ParisStag said: “I think this is our best kit since our first season back in League 2. Well done Sturridge and MTFC on this one,” while David Clarke simply said: “I like.”

Oldweststander said: “Looks good to this old un, more like the good old days, well done to those involved.”

However, TMWilson said: “Looks more like a Rugby shirt. I don’t like it at all.” and Zygon2003 quipped: “Let’s hope the downward arrow isn’t pointing us towards relegation!”

Shirts cost is adults £40 and juniors £35, shorts £16/£14 and socks of all sizes £8 a pair.

Mini kits (shirt and shorts) are available in the following sizes: 6-12 months, 1-2 years, 3-4 years, 5-6 years at £35 per kit.

Stags have also renewed their kit sponsorship deal with local recruitment specialists Senior Salmon, who have sponsored the back of the new home shirt and shorts for the next two seasons.

Senior Salmon specialise in recruitment for commercial, industrial, driving and engineering sectors.