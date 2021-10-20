FANS GALLERY: Stags supporters at the home clash with Port Vale

Here are a selection of Chris Holloway pictures of fans in the stand – can you spot yourself or someone you know? Click HERE to read our full match report and HERE to read how Vale boss and ex-Stags star Darrell Clarke is tipping Stags to still be involved in this season’s promotion battle.
1. Stags v Port Vale - fans
Mansfield Town FC fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Port Vale FC Pic - Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Photo: Chris Holloway
2. Stags v Port Vale - fans
Mansfield Town FC fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Port Vale FC Pic - Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Photo: Chris Holloway
3. Stags v Port Vale - fans
Mansfield Town FC fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Port Vale FC Pic - Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Photo: Chris Holloway
4. Stags v Port Vale - fans
Mansfield Town FC fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Port Vale FC Pic - Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Photo: Chris Holloway