FANS GALLERY: Stags supporters at the home clash with Port Vale

Despite no wins in 13 games, Mansfield Town served up their best performance in a while in the thrilling 1-1 home draw with high-flying Port Vale on Tuesday night before a crowd of 4,203.

By John Lomas
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 1:30 pm

Here are a selection of Chris Holloway pictures of fans in the stand – can you spot yourself or someone you know? Click HERE to read our full match report and HERE to read how Vale boss and ex-Stags star Darrell Clarke is tipping Stags to still be involved in this season’s promotion battle.

