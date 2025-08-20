FANS GALLERY: Stags fans all smiles as Blackpool are beaten for first home win of the season
Mansfield Town fans had plenty to smile about on Tuesday night as the Stags chalked up a first home win of the season, seeing off big-spending Blackpool 2-0.
Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:28 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 15:39 BST
Fans were allowed into the Bishop Street Stand for the first time in 21 years and saw new-look Stags make it three wins in eight days and record a second clean sheet of the campaign.
Capturing some of those smiles in the stands here are Chris and Jeanette Holloway.
Stags fans at Tuesday night's home win over Blackpool. Photo: Chris Holloway
Stags fans at Tuesday night's home win over Blackpool. Photo: Chris Holloway
Stags fans at Tuesday night's home win over Blackpool. Photo: Chris Holloway
Stags fans at Tuesday night's home win over Blackpool. Photo: Chris Holloway