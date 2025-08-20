FANS GALLERY: Stags fans all smiles as Blackpool are beaten for first home win of the season

Mansfield Town fans had plenty to smile about on Tuesday night as the Stags chalked up a first home win of the season, seeing off big-spending Blackpool 2-0.
John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:28 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 15:39 BST

Fans were allowed into the Bishop Street Stand for the first time in 21 years and saw new-look Stags make it three wins in eight days and record a second clean sheet of the campaign.

Capturing some of those smiles in the stands here are Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

Stags fans at Tuesday night's home win over Blackpool.

1. Mansfield Town FC fans during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Blackpool FC at the One Call Stadium, 19 Aug 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags fans at Tuesday night's home win over Blackpool. Photo: Chris Holloway

