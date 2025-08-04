FANS GALLERY: Stags army out in force in opening defeat at Burton Albion

Mansfield Town’s supporters turned out in force for Saturday’s League One opener at Burton Albion, but saw their side return home empty-handed after a 2-1 defeat.
John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 4th Aug 2025, 17:49 BST

There were 1,630 Stags fans among the crowd of 5,170 at the plush Pirelli Stadium – here are a selection of photos from the stands.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know?

All pictures were taken by Chris Holloway

Stags fans at Burton Albion on Saturday. Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

1. Mansfield Fans during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Burton Albion FC at the Pirelli Stadium Stadium, 02 Aug 2025 Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags fans at Burton Albion on Saturday. Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media Photo: Chris Holloway

Stags fans at Burton Albion on Saturday. Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

2. Mansfield Fans during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Burton Albion FC at the Pirelli Stadium Stadium, 02 Aug 2025 Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags fans at Burton Albion on Saturday. Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media Photo: Chris Holloway

Stags fans at Burton Albion on Saturday. Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

3. Mansfield Fans during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Burton Albion FC at the Pirelli Stadium Stadium, 02 Aug 2025 Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags fans at Burton Albion on Saturday. Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media Photo: Chris Holloway

Stags fans at Burton Albion on Saturday. Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

4. Mansfield Fans during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Burton Albion FC at the Pirelli Stadium Stadium, 02 Aug 2025 Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags fans at Burton Albion on Saturday. Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media Photo: Chris Holloway

