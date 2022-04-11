Mansfield Town fans enjoying their day out in Saturday's big win at Scunthorpe United.

FANS GALLERY: See who you can spot among the Mansfield Town supporters at Scunthorpe United on Saturday

Mansfield Town’s amazing army of 2,028 fans had a day out to remember as Stags smashed struggling Scunthorpe United 4-0 on Saturday to push the Iron closer to the drop and maintain their own promotion ambitions.

By John Lomas
Monday, 11th April 2022, 12:01 pm

Our match photographer Chris Holloway captured these happy faces in the crowd.

Take a look and see who you can spot among them.

1. Stags fans at Scunthorpe

Mansfield Town fans enjoying their day out in Saturday's big win at Scunthorpe United.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

2. Stags fans at Scunthorpe

Mansfield Town fans enjoying their day out in Saturday's big win at Scunthorpe United.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Stags fans at Scunthorpe

Mansfield Town fans enjoying their day out in Saturday's big win at Scunthorpe United.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

4. Stags fans at Scunthorpe

Mansfield Town fans enjoying their day out in Saturday's big win at Scunthorpe United.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Stags
Next Page
Page 1 of 4