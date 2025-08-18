FANS GALLERY: Delight in Devon as travelling Mansfield Town army see victory at Exeter City

That followed the four figure following for the win at Chesterfield in midweek.
On Saturday an away following of 840 fans celebrated with players and management at the end of a game in which goals by Frazer Blake-Tracy and Will Evans earned Stags their first League One win of the season to ease the strain of the 450-mile round trip to Devon.
Here, Chris and Jeanette Holloway capture some of the smiling Stags faces at St James Park.
1. Mansfield Town fans at the Sky Bet League 1 match against Exeter City FC at St James Park, 16 Aug 2025
2. Mansfield Town fans at the Sky Bet League 1 match against Exeter City FC at St James Park, 16 Aug 2025
3. Mansfield Town fans at the Sky Bet League 1 match against Exeter City FC at St James Park, 16 Aug 2025
4. Mansfield Town fans at the Sky Bet League 1 match against Exeter City FC at St James Park, 16 Aug 2025
