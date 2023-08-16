FANS GALLERY: Army of 2,200 supporters cheer on Mansfield Town to dramatic draw at Doncaster Rovers

Mansfield Town’s army of 2,200 fans helped cheer their side on to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night, achieved despite having four players injured on the night and twice having to come from behind.
Here are some of pictures from the stands by Chris & Jeanette Holloway (The Bigger Picture.media) – can you spot yourself or someone you know?
1. Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers FC at the Eco-Power Stadium Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
2. Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers FC at the Eco-Power Stadium Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
3. Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers FC at the Eco-Power Stadium Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
4. Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers FC at the Eco-Power Stadium Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
