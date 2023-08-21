News you can trust since 1952
FANS GALLERY: Another big Stags away fans army travel to Blundell Park

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 21st Aug 2023, 15:25 BST

Once again Mansfield Town fans travelled in their numbers as 1,188 made the trip to Grimsby Town for Saturday’s exciting 1-1 draw. Here, Chris and Jeanette Holloway pick out a few faces in the crowd.

Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park, 19 August 2023.

1. Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park, 19 August 2023.

Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park, 19 August 2023.

2. Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park, 19 August 2023.

2. Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park, 19 August 2023. Photo credit should read : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park, 19 August 2023.

3. Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park, 19 August 2023.

3. Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park, 19 August 2023. Photo credit should read : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park, 19 August 2023.

4. Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park, 19 August 2023.

4. Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park, 19 August 2023.

Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park, 19 August 2023.

